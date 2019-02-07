Mississippi considers limiting property owners’ liability

Mississippi senators are advancing a bill limiting people's ability to sue property owners for injuries or other problems.
Senate Bill 2901 passed Thursday by a 32-17 vote. It was held for the possibility of more debate.
Its main sponsor, Republican Sen. Josh Harkins of Brandon, is a real estate broker. Senators debated the bill as Realtors were at the state Capitol for a lobbying day.
The bill says a person who owns, leases, operates or manages property could not be held liable for injuries caused by someone else on the property unless there's proof that the person in charge knew about possible harm and let it happen.
Republican Sen. Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, who is an attorney, says the changes could hurt crime victims.
A similar bill awaits House debate.
