Michigan regulators open probe of fire that cut gas supply

Michigan regulators have opened an investigation into a compressor station fire that raised concerns about keeping natural gas flowing to millions of residents in bitterly cold weather.
The Public Service Commission voted 2-0 Thursday to launch the review.
Consumers Energy asked people to temporarily lower thermostats last week following the fire at its facility in suburban Detroit. The fire cut the amount of natural gas that could be delivered.
Commissioner Norm Saari says the commission has an "increasing, serious concern" that gas utilities have strong safety programs following the fire, an explosion in a Pontiac neighborhood and a contractor's "dig-in" of a gas line in Warren.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Also Thursday, commissioners agreed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request to issue a report on Michigan's supply and deliverability of natural gas, electricity and propane.
Comments