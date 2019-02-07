Plans call for building pig iron plant in Ohio

A company planning to build a $474 million plant to produce high-grade pig iron for the metal casting industry says it's received its final air emissions permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
Petmin USA announced Thursday that the project in Ashtabula in northeast Ohio now depends on final approval of state and local tax incentives.
The subsidiary of South African-based Petmin says the project will employ more than 500 people during construction and 110 full-time workers when the plant is operational.
Petmin says the plant would be the first in the United States to produce high-purity pig iron, a component in an iron alloy that's used for the manufacturing of vehicles, appliances, wind turbines and other products.
The company says the plant could begin operations as early as 2021.
