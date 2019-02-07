First Nassar accuser to question USA Gymnastics official

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, former gymnast Rachael Denhollander speaks about former sports doctor Larry Nassar in Lansing, Mich. Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse is expected to question USA Gymnastics' chief financial officer during a creditors' meeting two months after the embattled sport organization filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo