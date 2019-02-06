Council OKs body camera funding for Phoenix police officers

The Phoenix City Council has approved funding to equip 2,000 city police officers with body-worn cameras.
The funding was approved at Wednesday afternoon's meeting.
Councilwoman Felicita Mendoza says the action will increase the safety of the community as well as police officers.
Councilwoman Laura Pastor says the implementation of the body cameras for police on Phoenix streets has been a long time coming.
She adds that the apparatus has the potential to save lives and prevent needless accidents, ensures accountability and can build bridges between the police and communities throughout the city.
