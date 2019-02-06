New Outer Banks bridge could get a new name as well

FILE - This April 2018 photo provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows progress on a new Bonner Bridge that will span the Oregon Inlet on North Carolina's Outer Banks. A state Department of Transportation committee recommended Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, that the Bonner Bridge be renamed for former Sen. Marc Basnight, who served a record 18 years as Senate leader. He represented Dare County, where the bridge is located. (North Carolina Department of Transportation via AP, File) AP