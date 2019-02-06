Bill would give people more power over personal data on web

North Dakota's Legislature is considering a bill to give residents more power over their personal internet data.
Fargo Republican Rep. Jim Kasper says his bill allows North Dakotans to ask companies what personal data has been collected and how it has been shared. The measure also would allow residents to demand the data be deleted and not collected in the future.
Wednesday's hearing on the bill comes amid growing worries about internet privacy.
California passed similar legislation last year and several states are considering new laws. Kasper says he patterned his bill after a measure being considered in Washington state.
Microsoft officials spoke in favor of the bill, and say it would not be hard for tech companies to comply.
