Quasi-state agencies warn against budget transfers

The leaders of Rhode Island's quasi-state agencies say there will be consequences if they lose millions of dollars in funding as proposed in the state budget.
The Providence Journal reports that the budget proposes transfers from eight quasi-state agencies, with one of the largest being $5 million from the state Resource Recovery Corp., which runs the state landfill.
Agency leaders say the transfers could mean higher trash fees, fewer local infrastructure projects and less down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.
Sen. Walter Felag has introduced a bill banning such transfers, saying the state is "heading down a black hole."
The Raimondo administration says the transfers will be restored if new revenue becomes available.
Director of Administration Michael DiBiase says while regrettable, the alternative to the transfers is cutting vital services.
