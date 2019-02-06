Council votes against censure for former Nashville mayor

File-This March 6, 2018, file photo shows Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announcing her resignation in Nashville, Tenn. Officials in Tennessee have opted not to censure Barry, who resigned from office after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of taxpayer dollars to carry on an affair with her bodyguard. The Metro Nashville Council decided Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, that Barry's resignation a year ago was punishment enough for her misconduct in office. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo