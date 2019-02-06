Report shows economic clout of Kentucky bourbon over decade

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2009, file photo, bottles of bourbon are on display in a case at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Heritage Center in Bardstown, Ky. A decade ago, bourbon barons poured bottles of their precious amber liquid on the Kentucky Capitol steps to protest a looming tax hike. On Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, there was a celebration as industry officials stood with lawmakers to cheer another round of growth in the spirits sector. Ed Reinke, File AP Photo