Fisher-Price recalls Power Wheels Barbie Campers

This image taken from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers byFisher-Price. The company is voluntarily recalling about 44,000 Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers because they can keep running after the foot pedal is released. The model FRC29 battery-operated vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP) AP