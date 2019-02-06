Illinois Senate committee to consider $15 minimum wage

A Senate Democrat plans to push for a phased-in $15 minimum wage in Illinois.
Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford of Maywood says she'll likely present her legislation Wednesday to the Executive Committee.
It would increase the state's minimum wage from $8.25 per hour to $15 over six years.
It would apply statewide. Business groups protest that the minimum wage should be tiered to reflect differing economies throughout Illinois.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Lightford said last week she fears a worker in central Illinois making less than one in Chicago would not have the same opportunity to escape poverty.
Lightford last won an increase in 2006. It topped out at $8.25 in 2010. Chicago adopted its own path to $15. The minimum in the city moves to $13 this year.
___
Online:
The bill is SB1 .
Comments