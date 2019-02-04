State police buy 2 airboats through federal grant

Vermont State Police has purchased two 20-foot (6-meter) airboats thanks to the help of a federal grant.
The boats are the first owned by state police, and Special Operations Commander Capt. Michael Manley says they will allow a more efficient response to ice-related emergencies and other calls.
The boats will be stored at the Williston Barracks, but they will be available for emergencies statewide.
Each boat cost $75,000, and the price included a trailer, delivery and training. The cost was covered completely by the federal grant.
The boats arrived in Vermont in late December.
Vermont crews have already trained with agencies in Maine, New Hampshire and New York that have similar boats.
