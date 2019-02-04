Iowa to pay $4M to victims of sex harassment by ex-director

FILE - In this undated file photo from video provided by KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, former Finance Authority Dave Jamison speaks during an interview. The state of Iowa has tentatively agreed to pay $4.15 million to two executive branch employees who were sexually harassed for years by an agency director who had been a longtime friend of Gov. Kim Reynolds. Both women came forward last year to the governor's office to detail the sexual harassment and hostile work environment they endured under Jamison. (KCCI-TV via AP, File) AP