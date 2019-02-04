Safety board highlights need for transportation improvements

FILE- In this Dec. 18, 2017, file photo National Transportation Safety Board Member Bella Dinh-Zarr speaks at a news conference at the National Transportation Safety Board headquarters in Washington. Federal safety officials say they want a crackdown on impaired and distracted drivers, wider use of collision-avoidance technology in cars, and tougher regulations for operators of air tours and medical flights. The National Transportation Safety Board laid out a wish list Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, to improve safety on roads, trains and in the sky. Andrew Harnik, FIle AP Photo