In the year of the pig, Hong Kong debates its boar problem

In this Jan. 13, 2019, photo, a wild boar scavenges for food while local residents watch at a Country Park in Hong Kong. Like many Asian communities, Hong Kong ushers in the astrological year of the pig. That’s also good timing to discuss the financial center’s contested relationship with its wild boar population. A growing population and encroaching urbanization have brought humans and wild pigs into increasing proximity, with the boars making frequent appearances on roadways, housing developments and even shopping centers. Vincent Yu AP Photo