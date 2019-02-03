Venezuelan opposition targeted by internet censors

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself the interim president of Venezuela, speaks to supporters at a nationwide demonstration demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Flanked by his wife Fabiana Rosales, Guaido said humanitarian assistance will begin flowing into the crisis-wracked country within the next few days, despite the objections of President Nicolas Maduro. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo