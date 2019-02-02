Ohio hospital system could lose Medicare funding over deaths

An Ohio hospital system where 34 patients died after a doctor ordered excessive doses of a powerful painkiller could lose Medicare funding unless it proves it can correct deficiencies in its pharmaceutical services.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services notified Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health that Medicare will stop paying for care at two hospitals where the deaths occurred unless the system quickly submits a plan that meets the agency's approval.
A Mount Carmel spokeswoman says the system is cooperating with the agency, the state Department of Health and other regulators.
Mount Carmel is under investigation after Dr. William Husel ordered excessive doses of fentanyl from 2015 through late last year. Husel was fired in December and nearly two dozen employees have been placed on leave.
