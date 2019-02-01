Senate panel obtains records for Trump Jr.’s blocked calls

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., center, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, right, depart following the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. Senate investigators have evidence revealing the identities behind two mysterious phone calls that Donald Trump Jr. had with blocked numbers during the 2016 presidential campaign, just days before he met with a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. According to phone records provided to Congress, Trump Jr. spoke to Howard Lorber, a New York real estate executive, and Brian France, the former chairman of NASCAR, two people familiar with the records told The Associated Press. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo