New Mexico bill making media delete ‘irrelevant’ info pulled

A New Mexico lawmaker who faced questions about spending public funds has pulled a bill that would have forced media to delete "irrelevant" material from their archives.
State Rep. Andrea Romero said Friday she was withdrawing a measure she's called the "Right to Be Forgotten Act," aimed at protecting a person's online reputation. Under the proposal, news organizations would have been required to take down information a person deemed "inaccurate, irrelevant, inadequate or excessive," or face steep fines.
Before being elected, Romero headed an agency of New Mexico municipalities created to promote Los Alamos National Laboratory. She faced criticism for asking to be reimbursed for Washington Nationals tickets, expensive alcohol and fancy restaurant outings.
New Mexico Foundation for Open Government executive director Melanie Majors said the bill would have led to censorship.
