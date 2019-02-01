State gives $800,000 to struggling Springfield Hospital

A Vermont hospital receiving $800,000 from the state to prevent its closure has announced job and wage cuts.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille says Republican Gov. Phil Scott's administration worked with legislative leaders to save Springfield Hospital this week. The hospital has faced financial struggles for months, and a newly-appointed leadership team is working to stabilize it.
Gobeille says the state used general funds to provide the hospital with a cash infusion, which will be paid back by June 2020.
Springfield Hospital announced Friday that 27 jobs will eliminated and there will be a 10 percent cut in wages for salaried staff members.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hospital officials say they are looking at the possibility of filing for Chapter 11 reorganization for further stabilization.
Comments