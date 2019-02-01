Business

Chef apologizes after hat ban, says policy is to serve all

The Associated Press

February 01, 2019 12:46 PM

FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump hands a signed "Make America Great Again," hat back to a supporter in Reno, Nev. An award-winning cookbook author and California restaurant owner says anyone wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap will be refused service at his restaurant. J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a chef-partner of the Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo and says in a tweet Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, that he views the hats as symbols of intolerance and hate.
SAN MATEO, Calif.

A San Francisco Bay Area restaurant owner who was criticized after saying he would refuse service to anyone wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap has reversed course and says his restaurant will continue serving everyone.

J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a chef-partner of the Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo. He says in a statement Friday on Medium that the restaurant will continue serving all customers "regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, gender orientation, disability, or political opinion."

Lopez-Alt apologized to his staff and business partners for not considering them before he tweeted Sunday: "If you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren't getting served."

He said Friday that was his personal perspective and not the restaurant's policy.

