Chef apologizes after hat ban, says policy is to serve all

FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump hands a signed "Make America Great Again," hat back to a supporter in Reno, Nev. An award-winning cookbook author and California restaurant owner says anyone wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap will be refused service at his restaurant. J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a chef-partner of the Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo and says in a tweet Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, that he views the hats as symbols of intolerance and hate. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo