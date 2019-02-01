Infrastructure protest bill advances in Wyoming Legislature

A legislative committee has advanced a bill that would impose tougher penalties against protesters who intentionally disrupt the operation of refineries, power plants, pipelines, mines and other such facilities in Wyoming.
In addition, groups behind any such acts could be fined up to $100,000 under House Bill 10.
The proposed bill was recommended by the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on a 5-4 vote Friday. It now goes to the full House for more debate.
Opponents of the proposal say it would infringe on the rights of protesters and landowners and current laws address any crimes against facilities. Supporters say no rights would be threatened and current laws were not adequate.
A similar measure passed the Legislature last year but was vetoed by former Gov. Matt Mead.
