Air Force: $3 billion committed to rebuild Florida base

Air Force officials say $3 billion has been committed to rebuilding a Florida base heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.
The assistant secretary of the Air Force for installations, environment and energy announced the reconstruction plans for Tyndall Air Force Base on Thursday.
In a News Herald report , Assistant Secretary John Henderson said the plans will be submitted to Congress this spring.
Bay County officials said the effort likely will create up between 4,000 and 5,000 jobs.
The air base in Florida's Panhandle was hammered by the hurricane in October, with roofs torn from airplane hangars and cars tossed around.
The base is home to the nation's 325th Fighter Wing. More than 3,600 men and women are stationed there.
More damage was caused by an apparent tornado that struck last month.
