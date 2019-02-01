Germany ready to buy 3 new government planes

FILE -- In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) leaves the Chancellor's Airbus 'Konrad Adenauer' with an umbrella in her hand on the tarmac of the airport Cologne, Germany. Merkel had to interrupt her flight from Berlin to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires due to a technical defect in the aircraft. Germany is preparing to purchase three new government planes after its aging fleet suffered a string of embarrassing breakdowns. dpa via AP, file Joerg Blank