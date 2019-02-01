Bangladesh sues Manila-based bank in NY over heist

FILE - In this March 31, 2016, file photo provided by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, from left; Second Secretary of the Bangladesh Embassy in Manila Probash Lamarong, Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Director Julia Bacay-Abad and AMLC Member Emmanuel Dooc opens a case containing US dollars that was returned by Chinese casino junket operator Kam Sin Wong to Bangladesh and Philippine AMLC officials in Manila, Philippines. Bangladesh's central bank has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Philippine private bank over the heist of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The head of Bangladesh Bank's Finance Intelligence Unit confirmed the lawsuit against the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas via AP Jason Arlan Raval