New Jersey restores subsidy for horse racing industry

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

January 31, 2019 03:25 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

New Jersey lawmakers have passed a measure that would restore government subsidies for the state's horse racing industry.

The state Assembly and Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill providing $20 million a year for five years to the racing industry as it struggles to compete with out-of-state tracks that have casino gambling.

The bill now goes to the desk of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

It includes an escape clause that lets the Legislature get out of paying the subsidy if it determines the payments are not "substantially" improving the industry.

Former Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, ended state support for the industry seven years ago, diverting the money to help struggling Atlantic City.

