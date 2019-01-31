Courts turn away hundreds of immigrants, blame shutdown

Mynor Diaz-Berduo, 29, of Guatemala, walks down a path with his 10 year-old son (name withheld) outside of the immigration courthouse after court hearings were canceled on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Miami. U.S. immigration officials blame the government shutdown and the extreme winter weather for confusion about immigration court hearings. In an emailed statement, the part of the Justice Department overseeing immigration courts said some immigrants with notices to appear Thursday wouldn't be able to proceed with those hearings. Brynn Anderson AP Photo