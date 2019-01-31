Kansas Senate committee endorses GOP tax relief proposal

Republican legislators in Kansas have advanced a proposal aimed at preventing corporations and individuals from paying more state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws.
A GOP-controlled Senate committee endorsed a tax relief bill Thursday on a voice vote. The measure is the brainchild of Senate President Susan Wagle and has the backing of big businesses and business groups.
The Senate is expected to debate the bill next week.
Republican leaders have made tax relief a top priority. Changes in federal tax laws at the end of 2017 will have some Kansas residents and businesses paying more to the state and many GOP lawmakers say the state should return what they call a windfall.
But Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has said lawmakers should avoid tax changes this year.
