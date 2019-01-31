Business

The Latest: Truckers ticketed for pileup that hurt trooper

The Associated Press

January 31, 2019 10:53 AM

Ice forms on tree branches as New York firefighters battle a blaze in a commercial building in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 in New York. Firefighters around New York state have been grappling with brutal cold during big blazes.
Ice forms on tree branches as New York firefighters battle a blaze in a commercial building in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 in New York. Firefighters around New York state have been grappling with brutal cold during big blazes. Mark Lennihan AP Photo
Ice forms on tree branches as New York firefighters battle a blaze in a commercial building in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 in New York. Firefighters around New York state have been grappling with brutal cold during big blazes. Mark Lennihan AP Photo
BUFFALO, N.Y.

The Latest on the severe weather impacting New York state (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

New York State Police say two truckers involved in a 19-vehicle Thruway pileup that left a trooper with serious injuries have been ticketed for violating a travel ban for large vehicles.

Police say Thursday that a truck traveling east on Interstate 90 jackknifed on Wednesday afternoon near Batavia, between Rochester and Buffalo.

Officials say a trooper stopped on the highway's shoulder to assist stranded motorists was injured when the sliding rig hit her patrol vehicle, which was then sideswiped by a second truck.

The two truck drivers were issued several tickets, including failing to heed traffic control devices, troopers said.

The injured trooper was treated at a Rochester hospital for numerous injuries but is expected to recover, officials said. Two other people were treated and released, police said.

___

10:03 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state police will be cracking down on truckers who violate a travel ban on the western section of the Thruway after a tractor-trailer crash was blamed for causing a major pile-up during severe weather.

Speaking Thursday morning near Buffalo, Cuomo said truckers who violate the ban and cause a crash could be charged with reckless endangerment and assault as well as be ticketed.

A ban prohibiting tractor-trailers and buses from traveling Interstate 90 between Rochester and the Pennsylvania border remains in effect Thursday.

Cuomo says a tractor-trailer whose driver ignored the ban jackknifed west of Rochester Wednesday afternoon, causing a 21-vehicle pileup that injured several people, including a state trooper.

Officials say local driving bans remain in effect in parts of the Buffalo area.

