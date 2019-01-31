Iran says US-sanctions workaround by EU soon to be announced

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photograph, a worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr. Iran's deputy foreign minister said Thursday, Jan 31, 2019, that he believes European Union nations soon will announce they've created a program for Iran to continue trade there and avoid re-imposed U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program. Mehr News Agency, Majid Asgaripour, File AP Photo