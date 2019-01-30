University investments fare well in 2018, but worries linger

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, a tour group walks through the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Hundreds of U.S. universities made strong returns on their financial investments last year, but experts worry the gains could be jeopardized by increased spending at many schools. Harvard University remained the wealthiest school in the nation with an endowment valued at more than $38 billion Elise Amendola, File AP Photo