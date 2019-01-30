South Carolina editorial roundup

Recent editorials from South Carolina newspapers:
___
Jan. 27
The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg on school consolidation:
The focus on education reform in South Carolina has put the issue of school district consolidation on the front burner where it should be.
Republicans and Democrats generally agree that consolidating small districts into one countywide unit is a way to save dollars on administration and funnel them into the classroom. Such consolidations likely will be part of legislative efforts on education during the 2019 session.
Orangeburg County, which this year completes the process of merging three districts into one, is a model, though the consolidation process was highly controversial with many in the present three districts believing the ultimate goal was/is to close schools.
Lawmakers addressed that concern in the enabling legislation, requiring that voters get a say before any school is closed.
The same kind of angry concerns will be heard in other South Carolina districts if lawmakers push forward — but they must.
The groundwork was laid in 2018 with a proviso attached to the state budget bill giving the state superintendent of education the authority to consolidate administrative functions of school districts with less than 1,500 students. Superintendent Molly Spearman then set about mandating that districts such as Bamberg County 1 and 2 and Barnwell's three districts consolidate some services.
The proviso was a step forward but not enough. Without further legislative action, it will expire at the end of this fiscal year in June, leaving the future of the effort to consolidate services in limbo.
It is hard for many at the local level to look at giving up autonomy. Hired administrators and elected officials with school districts cannot be blamed for looking at how to protect what they have in the name of preserving local control.
But the decision should not be theirs, since all school districts are dependent upon state appropriations. With the money must come standards that apply statewide.
The objective of the Legislature should be creating a single countywide school district in each of South Carolina's 46 counties — including larger counties not affected by the budget proviso.
But the situation is most critical for small districts with shrinking student numbers and tax bases. There is simply no good reason to pay administrators and related personnel in multiple districts in counties with school districts with a student population smaller than many high schools in the state.
South Carolina has nearly double the number of school districts as it does counties — 81 school districts, 46 counties. Eight school districts have less than 1,000 students.
According to a study released in 2017 by the S.C. Department of Education, $35-89 million could be saved by having school districts "modernize and/or collaborate" their services.
So far in 2019, some steps have been taken. The governor and key lawmakers have instructed the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office to devise a new funding formula for education. A bill in the state Senate would require smaller districts to merge beginning in 2020-21. And House Speaker Jay Lucas' education reform package unveiled Jan. 24 would require consolidation of small and poorly performing school districts.
As much as lawmakers will find themselves unpopular in some circles with the action, the General Assembly should push ahead, as in the case of Orangeburg County, with consolidation of districts in each county.
https://thetandd.com/
___
Jan. 28
The Post and Courier of Charleston on building safer roads:
The number of pedestrians killed in the United States over the past decade or so — 49,340 between 2008 and 2017 — is about seven times higher than the number of Americans killed in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars combined.
South Carolina lost more than 1,100 pedestrians on the state's roads over the same time period, making it the 10th deadliest state for fatal crashes.
Those are among the many sobering statistics from a recent report by Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition, which rightly calls on local, state and national leaders to make safer roads a priority.
Perhaps even more troubling than the number of deaths, however, is the primary reason why our streets are so dangerous: We build them that way.
Over the 10-year study period, pedestrian deaths jumped by more than 35 percent while motorist deaths actually dropped by about 6 percent. And those shifts happened even as the nation drove slightly more and walked almost exactly the same amount.
In other words, our focus on building roads designed almost entirely for cars seems to be making things marginally safer for drivers, which is a good thing. But that slight improvement has come at great cost for pedestrians.
It doesn't have to be an either/or proposition.
A big part of the problem is the way we measure the success of a road, which has a lot to do with a metric called "level of service." Roads are given a letter grade based on traffic flow at peak hours. Congested roads fail, free-flowing roads get good grades.
But as the study correctly notes, "Minimizing vehicle delay as the number one goal often produces the roads that are the most dangerous by design."
High traffic speeds are, not surprisingly, very closely correlated with pedestrian risk. The likelihood of a crash being fatal increases dramatically when cars are traveling faster than about 30 mph.
And the focus on moving traffic quickly isn't just for pedestrians.
An incredible 340,000 American drivers lost their lives behind the wheel between 2008 and 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's about one person every 15 minutes.
Focusing on level of service also doesn't necessarily mean taxpayers are getting the most bang for their buck. Some roads with good grades are wastefully overbuilt, for example. Other streets with failing grades run through popular, desirable and highly productive neighborhoods.
As the study notes, Congress has a prime opportunity to make safer streets a priority as part of ongoing federal transportation funding efforts and a potential bipartisan push for infrastructure improvements. State and local governments need to be part of the solution as well.
The top priority ought to be rethinking basic street design.
"Rather than designing roads that encourage speeding and then relying upon enforcement, states and cities should design roads to encourage safer, slower driving speeds in the first place," suggests the study.
We can also fix problematic roads by testing out a variety of traffic calming measures, many of which are relatively cheap and easy to implement — and easy to undo if they cause more problems than they solve.
...
https://www.postandcourier.com/
___
Jan. 27
Index-Journal of Greenwood on giving inmates tablets to address the issue of illegal cellphones:
Well, here we are finding ourselves in a bit of a dilemma. We can neither condone nor condemn an idea that's been floated to address a statewide problem.
This time, it's with respect to Bryan Stirling's proposal to give prison inmates tablets. No, not pills. The head of the state Department of Corrections is talking about combatting the issue of illegal cellphones getting into inmates' hands by putting a tablet computer in their hands.
Like many, including those who read and commented on the story we posted on our website earlier this month, we had a WTH — what the heck — reaction. Solve the illegal cellphone problem by giving them a device they can use in multiple ways, to include having contact with family? Really? How will that solve the problem? And wouldn't a tablet also become a ready-made weapon in the hands of some inmates, we wondered.
We have opted to take a deep breath — for now — and see this idea play out, if it does. Gov. Henry McMaster already gave Stirling the state credit card, telling him to hire whoever he needs and at whatever price he deems necessary, and Stirling has thus far appeared to be an able department head who is determined to rein in the many problems our prisons are experiencing, to include rioting, killings and the penetration of illegal contraband.
Stirling said the tablets would be monitored and mined for improper data, adding that inmates would not be able to use them to communicate with each other. Moreover, the company he would contract with to provide the tablets would face up to $2 million in fines in the event an inmate downloads material or hacks the system. The tablets would come with pre-loaded educational materials and, yes, entertainment, such as movies and music. As to the expense, taxpayers won't foot the bill for the devices. Stirling said inmates would pay themselves through a subscription plan.
Other states, including neighboring Georgia, have launched similar programs and praised their successes, so it's not a wholly new idea. Sure, it sounds far-fetched and illogical on the surface to many. And while prison should be punishment, it's ludicrous to deprive inmates of everything. They'll never re-enter society as productive citizens that way. Remember the biblical instruction about idle hands being the devil's workshop.
Those of us on the outside might do well to take a chill pill, give Stirling some room and see how this works, should he roll the tablets program out. If he does so, and if it fails miserably, we suspect Stirling will take a few tablets himself. With water.
http://www.indexjournal.com/
