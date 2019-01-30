Business

Republicans want Medicaid expansion without additional costs

By AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

January 30, 2019 04:28 PM

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photio, Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, talks during a House Rules Committee meeting in Helena. An early version of a bill Buttrey is working on to continue Medicaid expansion in Montana without increasing costs to taxpayers involves increasing some individuals' premiums, collecting fees from tax-exempt religious corporations and taxing hospitals that benefit from the infusion of federal money.
HELENA, Mont.

An early version of Montana Republicans' plan to continue the state's Medicaid expansion program seeks to do so without increasing the cost to state taxpayers.

Republican Rep. Ed Buttrey of Great Falls said Wednesday he wants to generate the additional money from parties that benefit from the program.

His bill calls for taxes on hospitals and health insurance premiums and increasing premiums for individuals who remain on Medicaid expansion for more than two years.

The bill would charge additional fees to recipients with significant assets and assess fees to tax-exempt religious organizations, such as Hutterites, whose members are covered.

The proposal would require most recipients to work, volunteer, go to school or undergo counseling for a minimum of 80 hours a month to stay eligible.

