Texas lawmakers could fund Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

This Jan. 15, 2019 photo shows Danny Miller, the city secretary of Strawn, Texas. Miller is hoping that the completion of nearby Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will rejuvenate the small Texas town. "It'll put us on the map," said Miller. "We've just been this small little town out here for a hundred years, just kind of maintaining our own way, and except for chicken fried steak nobody knows where we're at." Star-Telegram via AP Amanda McCoy