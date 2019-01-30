Winter storm pummels western New York

Schools are closed and travel advisories are in effect amid blowing snow and dangerous wind chills in western New York.
Erie County officials say crews have responded to a lot of accidents overnight and on Wednesday. WKBW in Buffalo says some truckers ignored a tractor-trailer ban on major highways. But others were on board with it.
Trucker Steve Lorber says a blast of wind on the highway could "turn you sideways or flip the truck completely over."
Authorities closed schools in Buffalo and surrounding districts for Wednesday and Thursday. Schools also were closed in the Rochester area.
Drifting bands of lake-effect snow are expected to drop one to two feet by the storm's end. The hard-to-predict bands can bury some areas, even as the sun shines a short distance away.
