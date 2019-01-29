On tax-cut plan, governor says don’t get hung up on numbers

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert says people shouldn't get "hung up on the numbers" when talking about differing proposals for a tax cut.
Herbert told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he's glad to see many lawmakers agree that Utah needs to tax more services as sales tax revenue dwindles in a changing economy.
Herbert proposed a $200 million tax cut to go along with that plan. New House Speaker Brad Wilson did one better by floating a $225 million cut that would be the biggest in state history.
Wilson, also a Republican, says the state shouldn't shy away from a larger number if it's possible. The record-holder now is a $220 million cut about a decade ago.
Utah has a billion-dollar surplus powered by the state's humming economy.
