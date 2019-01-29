Arizona lawmakers debate Colorado River drought plan

Farmers from Central Arizona urged lawmakers to approve a complex web of agreements that would let the state sign onto a plan to conserve Colorado River water and help the farmers adapt to a smaller water supply.
A state House committee discussed the agreements on Tuesday as a deadline looms for the state to join later this week.
The farmers from Pinal County say they need the legislation to stay in business. The county's irrigation districts are low-priority water users and would be hardest hit by curtailing Colorado River supplies. The legislation would give them access to water from other sources and money for infrastructure.
But Sandy Bahr of the Sierra Club says the drought deal will encourage harmful groundwater pumping.
