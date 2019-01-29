Report: Powerful Illinois speaker Madigan recorded in probe

FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. A published report citing a federal court affidavit says the FBI secretly recorded Illinois' powerful House speaker in 2014 discussing a hotel development project. Tuesday's Chicago Sun-Times' report on Madigan suggests a federal investigation may cast a wider net than first thought after it led to a charge earlier this month against another Chicago alderman, Ed Burke. A Madigan lawyer denied any wrongdoing and said they have no indication Madigan is under investigation. The State Journal-Register via AP, File Justin Fowler