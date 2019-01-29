Tribes assure lawmakers they’re committed to border casino

The tribal chairmen of Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes are assuring state lawmakers they remain committed to opening their Tribal Winds casino near the Massachusetts state line.
Rodney Butler of the Mashantucket Pequots and Kevin Brown of the Mohegans appeared together on Tuesday before a legislative committee to update the panel on the status of their long-delayed project in East Windsor.
The $300 million facility, which is supposed to help the tribes' existing casinos in southeastern Connecticut compete with MGM Resorts' new casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, has been delayed due to pending federal approval. Tribal leaders had originally hoped to open the satellite casino before MGM opened its doors last August.
The chairmen say they support legislation proposed this session that would eliminate the requirement for the federal approval.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments