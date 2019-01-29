State reaches agreement to address well contamination

Vermont state officials say they've reached a tentative agreement with a plastics company to address chemical contamination in more than 150 private wells in the Bennington area.
The Agency of Natural Resources said Tuesday that an agreement in principal with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics will expand municipal water service to most of the affected homes on the east side of Bennington.
PFOA, a suspected carcinogen, was used at the now-closed factory in North Bennington that's now owned by Saint-Gobain.
The Bennington Banner reports that if the deal is finalized, Saint Gobain would provide roughly $26 million for water line extensions and for new wells, or long-term filtering for wells where water lines aren't feasible.
Officials say the tentative plan includes up to $4.7 million in state funding from a revolving loan fund.
