People You Should Know (Jan. 31, 2019)

Accounting
BKD has hired the following: Jane Phan, tax associate; Jason Yakel and Carl Kilpatrick, audit associates.
Automotive
Hatchett Hyundai West has announced the following awards: Joe Reece, 2018 Salesman of the Year; Heather Cusick, John Olson, and Jimmy Lynn, 2018 Sales Professionals.
Banking
Credit Union of America has announced the following promotions: Tim Dunham to vice president-consumer lending, Gina Evans to vice president-human resources and talent development, Sam Grove to vice president-finance and data analytics, Jim Jacobs to vice president-risk management, Dan Umscheid to vice president-support services, Nicole El-Chami to assistant vice president of electronic services, Amanda Gish to assistant vice president-marketing, Patrick Harms to assistant vice president-data analytics, Sarah Kueser to assistant vice president-commercial services, Judy Schoenecker to assistant vice president-collections.
Education
Jennifer Brantley has been named director of K-State Research and Extension – Sedgwick County.
Health Care
Shelly Conrady has been named director of marketing and communications for Newton Medical Center.
Rebecca Sanders has launched her clinical practice in interventional pain management at the Pain Center at Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital.
