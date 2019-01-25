Regulators reject solar project due to grid constraints

Utilities regulators in Vermont have denied an application to build a small solar project in Derby.
The Vermont Public Utilities Commission cited constraints on the regions electrical grid and the impact on existing project as reason for the denial. The Caledonian-Record reports Derby GLC Solar developers wanted to erect a 500-kilowatt net-metered solar system in a sand-and-gravel pit on Route 5 in Derby.
The three-member commission made the relatively small solar project a test case for adding more renewable energy projects in this area. The PUC did not say what the decision means for other renewable energy project applicants in the area.
