Industrial Commission alters crude oil conditioning rules

The North Dakota Industrial Commission is shifting how it monitors oil conditioning regulations that are aimed at making Bakken crude oil safer for transportation.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the commission will mandate that companies submit vapor-pressure tests twice a year instead of quarterly, prioritizing winter months when issues are more likely to occur.
The state requires companies to remove the most volatile gases from crude oil and test the vapor pressure to ensure it doesn't exceed 13.7 pounds per square inch.
The new regulations will require one vapor test between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 and a second between Jan. 1 and March 31.
Critics of the changes include the Dakota Resource Council. The group argues that if North Dakota's oil conditioning guidelines easily meet the standard, that's an indication the requirements don't go far enough.
