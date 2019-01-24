New Mexico governor names education leadership team

An expert in professional development for teachers from Las Cruces has been named as New Mexico's secretary of public education as the state grapples with a court order to increase school resources for struggling children from minority and low-income families.
The appointment of New Mexico State University dean and research director Karen Trujillo as Cabinet secretary was announced Thursday. Newly inaugurated Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is installing a leadership team at the Public Education Department that includes specialists in Native American education and out-of-state expertise.
Newly appointed Deputy secretaries including Kara Bobroff. She is the leader of an Albuquerque-based support group for schools in Native American communities.
University of California Professor Pedro Noguera will serve as a special adviser to the secretary.
