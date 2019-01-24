Border patrol agent working without pay helps suicidal man

A Michigan sheriff's deputy and a border patrol agent who's working without pay during the partial government shutdown are being hailed as heroes for saving a suicidal man from a bridge.
The Detroit News reports that Border Patrol Agent Brian Maitland and Monroe County Deputy Brian Sroka helped save a 64-year-old man from a bridge this month in Newport.
As Sroka spoke to the man, Maitland approached the man from behind and pulled him from the edge of the bridge
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says the men are heroes. Maitland says he was just doing his job to protect the community.
Maitland among the 800,000 federal workers who aren't being paid as the five-week old stalemate over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 million for a border wall continues.
