New congressional task force will focus on toxic chemicals

A newly formed U.S. House task force will focus on health threats from toxic chemicals in ground and surface waters.
Eleven lawmakers from Michigan have joined the group, including co-chairman Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint.
Leaders say the bipartisan panel will work to educate members of Congress on dangers from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS . The chemicals are used in a wide variety of industrial processes and household products.
The lawmakers say they'll also develop legislation to address PFAS contamination and seek more federal funding for cleanups.
Pending bills would speed up detection and cleanup efforts at sites around the nation.
