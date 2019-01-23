NJ Assembly set to consider bill phasing in $15 minimum wage

New Jersey lawmakers are set to begin considering a bill to hike the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024.
The Assembly Labor Committee is set to consider the legislation Thursday.
Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced a deal on the wage last week. They're all Democrats.
Thursday's hearing represents the public's first chance to comment on the bill containing the deal.
New Jersey would join California, Massachusetts and New York phasing in a $15 hourly wage if the bill is enacted.
The proposal would raise today's rate from $8.85 to $10 by July 1, climbing by $1 annually until reaching $15 in 2024.
It's not an across-the-board hike. Farm workers' wage will climb to $12.50 over five years, for example.
