Governor’s budget seeks to remedy sheriffs’ pay loophole

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo's budget is attempting to reform a loophole that has allowed a large number of sheriffs to remain out of work on injury leave for years with full pay.
WPRI-TV reports that the Democratic governor is proposing modifications to the injured-on-duty policy that officials estimate will save taxpayers more than $1.6 million a year. Department of Administration Director Michael DiBiase says injured-on-duty status should be temporary and it's costing taxpayers.
DiBiase says the proposal would require that a sheriff out on injured-on-duty status for 18 months seek retirement with an accidental disability pension. He says the policy would also affect sheriffs who have been on injured-on-duty status for a long time.
Requests for comment from the sheriffs' union were not immediately returned Thursday.
