Mississippi town passes referendum to allow beer, wine sales

A Mississippi town that allows the sale of liquor has passed a referendum to now allow the sale of beer and light wine.
The Daily Leader reported Wednesday that Wesson Mayor Alton Shaw says town aldermen are expected to pass a resolution next month that would permit the sales. Once the resolution is passed, Shaw says an ordinance defining the sales will be developed, passed and take effect after 30 days.
Wesson was able to attempt the referendum because it annexed some land last year that brought its new town limits to within three miles of a city that sells alcohol. State law says municipalities may attempt the referendum if they have at least 1,500 citizens and are within three miles of a city or county that permits alcohol sales.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments